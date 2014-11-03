© 2022 WPSU
Recommended Dose: The Best Dance Tracks Of October

By Sami Yenigun,
Otis Hart
Published November 3, 2014 at 11:30 AM EST

Each month, we listen to hundreds of new electronic music tracks, test the standouts on loud speakers and highlight the best of the best in a 30-minute mix.

October's selections are a bit darker and more aggressive than normal. Maybe it was the days leading up to Halloween, or maybe it was the rage-inducing onslaught of pumpkin spice. Either way, it made for an uptempo mix featuring new music from Chicago house auteur Hieroglyphic Being and the Livity Sound crew, some nuanced jamming from a trio of New York producers, and downright scary tracks from Paula Temple and Cut Hands.

You can stream this month's mix here or through NPR Music's SoundCloud account. If you'd rather just hear each song individually, check out the playlist below.

You can keep up with our favorite discoveries on Twitter by following @Sami_Yenigun and @spotieotis.

Hieroglyphic Being's The Fourth Dimension 12"
/ Courtesy of the artist
BM/CC/CW's Spectrum 12".
/ Courtesy of the artist
Livity Sound's Remixes is out in November.
/ Courtesy of the artist
Paula Temple's Deathvox.
/ Courtesy of the artist
Cut Hands' Festival of the Dead.
/ Courtesy of the artist

Sami Yenigun
Otis Hart
