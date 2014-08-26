New Mix: Weezer, Lucinda Williams, Sufjan Stevens, More

On this week's All Songs Considered, Robin Hilton returns from vacation with "Back To The Shack," the fantastically hard-rocking first single from Weezer's upcoming Everything Will Be Alright In The End. Bob Boilen follows with Sufjan Stevens' take on Arthur Russell's "A Little Lost," from the upcoming tribute album to the late New York cellist and composer, Master Mix: Red Hot + Arthur Russell.

Later in the show Bob and Robin premiere three tracks: Brooklyn-based duo Buke and Gase's "Seam Esteem," Lia Ices' mesmerizing "How We Are" and a brand-new love song from Lucinda Williams, "Stowaway In Your Heart," from her upcoming double album Down Where the Spirit Meets The Bone. Also in the mix: hip-hop innovators Shabazz Palaces' shape-shifting "#CAKE."

