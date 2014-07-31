© 2022 WPSU
Recommended Dose: The Best Dance Tracks Of July

By Otis Hart,
Sami Yenigun
Published July 31, 2014 at 2:03 AM EDT

Each month, we listen to hundreds of new electronic music tracks, test the standouts on loud speakers and highlight the best of the best in a 30-minute mix. And we're particularly excited about what we heard during July — it was tough to narrow this list down to six songs.

You can stream this month's mix here or through NPR Music's SoundCloud account. If you'd rather just hear each song individually, check out the playlist below.

You can keep up with our favorite discoveries on Twitter by following @Sami_Yenigun and @spotieotis.

Randomer, "Residents."
/ Courtesy of the artist
Daze.
/ Courtesy of the artist
Tessela's "Rough 2" was one of our favorite tracks from July.
/ Courtesy of the artist
Cassy.
/ Courtesy of the artist
Kyle "KMFH" Hall.
Jeremy Deputat / Courtesy of the artist
Jack J
/ Courtesy of the artist

Otis Hart
Sami Yenigun
