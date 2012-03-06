SXSW 2012 Preview

All Songs Considered is Austin-bound! On this week's show, host Bob Boilen, producer and co-host Robin Hilton, editor Stephen Thompson and NPR Music critic Ann Powers talk about the bands they're most excited to see this year at South by Southwest. The four-day music festival kicks off on Wednesday, March 14 in Austin, Texas, and features roughly 2,000 artists, spanning countless genres.

Head to our SXSW page for NPR Music's full coverage of this year's festival. See a list of bands we'll feature live and set times for when they're playing, and hear our Austin 100 stream — 100 songs from 100 bands performing at this year's festival.

