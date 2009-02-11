Christopher Dickey: Intelligence The NYPD Way

According to journalist Christopher Dickey, one of the world's best intelligence-gathering operations is based not in Langley, or in London, but in Manhattan: the New York City Police Department.

Dickey's new book Securing the City explores New York City's creation of an elite counter-terrorism force. Dickey describes the practices and people that are leading the NYPD's fight against terrorism.

David Cohen, a former top CIA official, has been hired to lead the intelligence operation; the force uses state-of-the-art equipment, from high-tech helicopters to radiation-sensing devices, and sends officers overseas to gather information on terrorists.

Dickey is Paris bureau chief and Middle East regional editor for Newsweek magazine.

