Hear: Who's Afraid Of Lower Prices?

While the world waits for some election or other to finish up, a few key pricetags in the American economy continue quietly falling. Deflation means lower prices for you — and what could be so wrong with that? Um, a lot.

-- Jay Sachdev takes a break from getting out the vote in Nevada to ask why everyone's so afraid of deflation.

-- Maria Fiorini Ramirez says it's because inflation is so much easier to fix. With deflation, you're just rolling money downhill.

