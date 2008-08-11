Journalist David Carr Fact-Checks His Own Story

Hostile womanizer, award-winning editor, crack addict, bad parent, coke dealer, New York Times columnist — David Carr has been all of those, sometimes simultaneously.

But he doesn't know all the details — or isn't sure, after years of telling and retelling colorful anecdotes about himself, that he remembers them right.

So for his memoir The Night of the Gun, Carr put on his investigative-reporter hat to reconstruct his various sordid lives. He interviewed friends, ex-friends, family members and colleagues, all in the effort to document the man he has been, rather than the myth he's in the habit of spinning stories about.

