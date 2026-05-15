Susan Scott Peterson is an audio producer and writer whose journalism, radio and literary work have appeared with Vox Media, New Hampshire Public Radio, Allegheny Front, The Texas Observer and The Rumpus. She produces longform oral history interviews for her business Extra/Ordinary Stories.

Before moving to Pittsburgh, she directed environmental sustainability for an affordable housing nonprofit in Austin, Texas, where she led the installation of a megawatt of solar power. She traveled nationally as an invited speaker and her work was recognized by the city with a Net Zero Hero award.