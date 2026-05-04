Julia MarucaCity Government Reporter
Julia Maruca reports on Pittsburgh city government, programs and policy. She first began working with WESA as a production assistant intern on The Confluence. She previously covered the Westmoreland County regions of Hempfield and Greensburg along with health care news for the Tribune-Review. Before that, she wrote about southwestern Butler County for the Butler Eagle. Based in Pittsburgh, Julia grew up in the North Hills and is a Boston University graduate.
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The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette will shrink to just under half its current size under its new owners, Post-Gazette employees told 90.5 WESA on Friday. And while the downsizing was no surprise, staffers expressed dismay at its magnitude — and some raised questions about whether union supporters had been targeted.
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Searchers on Monday night recovered the body of a second worker who died earlier in the day in an explosion at the U.S. Steel Clairton Coke Works — a blast so powerful that Clairton city officials said it could be felt at least two miles from the sprawling industrial complex on the Monongahela River.