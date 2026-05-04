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Julia Maruca

City Government Reporter

Julia Maruca reports on Pittsburgh city government, programs and policy. She first began working with WESA as a production assistant intern on The Confluence. She previously covered the Westmoreland County regions of Hempfield and Greensburg along with health care news for the Tribune-Review. Before that, she wrote about southwestern Butler County for the Butler Eagle. Based in Pittsburgh, Julia grew up in the North Hills and is a Boston University graduate.