John Raby | Associated Press

Authorities have released the names of the gunman and six of the eight people he shot and killed at a Pennsylvania home. Erie County coroner Lyell Cook said Monday that the man behind Friday's mass shooting in Erie was 45-year-old Matthew Stone Sr. Erie Police Chief Rick Lorah has said Stone was related to seven of the victims, including the two young children who were killed. Cook says the adult victims ranged in age from 19 to 51. One was the mother of the two kids who were killed and was due to give birth on Monday.