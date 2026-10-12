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John Raby | Associated Press

  • People gather at a memorial in Erie, Pa., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026, outside the home where authorities say a gunman killed several people before killing himself on Oct. 9.
    Authorities name the attacker and most of the 8 victims in last week's Erie mass shooting
    John Raby | Associated Press
    Authorities have released the names of the gunman and six of the eight people he shot and killed at a Pennsylvania home. Erie County coroner Lyell Cook said Monday that the man behind Friday's mass shooting in Erie was 45-year-old Matthew Stone Sr. Erie Police Chief Rick Lorah has said Stone was related to seven of the victims, including the two young children who were killed. Cook says the adult victims ranged in age from 19 to 51. One was the mother of the two kids who were killed and was due to give birth on Monday.