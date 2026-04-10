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Ayla Saeed |WESA

Newsroom Production Assistant

Ayla Saeed is a senior at the University of Pittsburgh double majoring in Criminal Justice and Media Communications with a minor in Mediterranean Art. A Florida native, she traded Orlando's sunny skies for Pittsburgh's cloudy ones.

Last year, Saeed studied English and Classics at Trinity College Dublin through a study-abroad program, and most recently, interned as an editorial intern at PublicSource, where she reported on diverse issues affecting Pittsburgh communities.