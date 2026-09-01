Come join Sustain Penn State, The Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity, and Nature and Art Rx for Zine (Magazine) Making: Arts and Crafts with Britt Wray, climate grief scholar. Attendees will talk with Wray about accessing mental health resources and connecting with nature while making a magazine page focusing on these themes. With permission, these pages will be compiled into a magazine and shared. Snacks and refreshments will be provided! The event will take place on October 12 from 2:30-3:30 p.m. in Lower Level 011 HUB-Robeson Center (The Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity’s space).

Britt Wray is the director of Community-minded Interventions for Resilience, Climate Leadership, and Emotional well-being (CIRCLE) at Stanford Psychiatry and is the award-winning author of Generation Dread: Finding Purpose in an Age of Climate Anxiety and Rise of the Necrofauna: The Science, Ethics, and Risks of De-Extinction. Wray researches how we can manage feelings of climate anxiety and avoid the adverse effects it has on mental health, along with finding solutions for helping those who have had their mental health affected.