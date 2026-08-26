Zack Keim & Gardener

Pittsburgh-based singer-songwriter Zack Keim is touring in support of his second solo album, Battery Lane, out now via Super Sport Records. Following extensive U.S. and European touring, Keim has built a reputation for captivating live performances, including appearances at SXSW and sharing the stage with Peter Case (The Nerves/Plimsouls), Calvin Johnson (Beat Happening/K Records), and Matt Costa. Performing with his full band.

Hailing from Yellow Springs, OH, Gardener is a close-knit group of old friends. Their music paints vivid sonic landscapes, blending raw Americana with dreamy, country-tinged indie rock. Inspired by the decay and beauty of their home in Ohio’s Rust Belt, Gardener's songs embody both raw, volatile energy and intimate, meditative moments – creating a distinct sound that's entirely their own. Their most recent full-length was produced by Taylor Meier of CAAMP.