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Zack Keim & Gardener

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Zack Keim & Gardener

Pittsburgh-based singer-songwriter Zack Keim is touring in support of his second solo album, Battery Lane, out now via Super Sport Records. Following extensive U.S. and European touring, Keim has built a reputation for captivating live performances, including appearances at SXSW and sharing the stage with Peter Case (The Nerves/Plimsouls), Calvin Johnson (Beat Happening/K Records), and Matt Costa. Performing with his full band.

Hailing from Yellow Springs, OH, Gardener is a close-knit group of old friends. Their music paints vivid sonic landscapes, blending raw Americana with dreamy, country-tinged indie rock. Inspired by the decay and beauty of their home in Ohio’s Rust Belt, Gardener's songs embody both raw, volatile energy and intimate, meditative moments – creating a distinct sound that's entirely their own. Their most recent full-length was produced by Taylor Meier of CAAMP.

Manny's
10-15
07:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Manny's Live Performance Space
4198893749
mannysstatecollege@gmail.com
www.mannysstatecollege.com
Manny's
101 Hiester St
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
4198893749
GORINTO.MERC@GMAIL.COM
www.mannysstatecollege.com