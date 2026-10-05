Young Writers Workshop (Grades 1-3), November 7

Find out what the Write and Illustrate Your Own Book Contest judges are looking for! Improve your writing skills and discuss mistakes to avoid. Please come with writing questions or ideas, or bring along one or two pages of your book for review.

1pm class: For Grades 1-3

Registration required. Please register at https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4970

Limit: 10 authors and their accompanying grown-ups

If you plan to bring your writing for review, please let us know in the Notes field on the registration form.

Please note: The library's website currently is unable to send confirmation emails upon registration. You will receive a reminder email from a Children's Department staff member a few days before the event!