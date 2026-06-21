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Yoga on the Beach

Yoga on the Beach

Come join us for a gentle all abilities class at the swimming area. New to yoga? Great! If you can breathe, you can do yoga. Got kids? Bring them along too! They can participate or play together in the sand. Donations accepted to help with park education programs. Park will announce cancellation via Facebook in case of inclement weather. Contact Sharon Green at yogamovesu@yahoo.com with questions. See you there – meet on the beach. Bring beach towel, blanket or mat.
Beach area

Canoe Creek State Park
09:00 AM - 10:00 AM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Canoe Creek State Park
205 Canoe Creek Rd
Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania 16648
814-695-6807
canoecreeksp@pa.gov
www.dcnr.pa.gov