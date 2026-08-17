Yoga in the Gardens
Yoga in the Gardens
Join us for a serene yoga experience amidst the beauty of nature! Unwind and rejuvenate with our Yoga in the Gardens sessions. Embrace tranquility, stretch, and find your inner peace in the heart of nature. Bring your own mat for optimal comfort, but we have a limited number of extras available, if you forget.
Reserve your spot now on The Arboretum’s Programs & Events page for a harmonious journey toward wellness. Drop-in participation is welcome.
The Arboretum at Penn State
$12-$15
Every week through Sep 30, 2026.
Wednesday: 06:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Wednesday: 06:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Event Supported By
The Arboretum at Penn State
814-865-9118
arboretum@psu.edu
The Arboretum at Penn State
Corner of Park Avenue and Bigler RoadUniversity Park, Pennsylvania 16802
814-865-9118
arboretum@psu.edu