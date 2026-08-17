Join us for a serene yoga experience amidst the beauty of nature! Unwind and rejuvenate with our Yoga in the Gardens sessions. Embrace tranquility, stretch, and find your inner peace in the heart of nature. Bring your own mat for optimal comfort, but we have a limited number of extras available, if you forget.

Reserve your spot now on The Arboretum’s Programs & Events page for a harmonious journey toward wellness. Drop-in participation is welcome.