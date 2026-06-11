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Yoga and Mindfulness at the Palmer

Yoga and Mindfulness at the Palmer

Join Sima Farage for yoga, mindful movement, and meditation in this free, drop-in program at the museum. All bodies are welcome; no experience necessary. Space is limited to 20 participants per class. Borrow a yoga mat or bring your own! This program is presented through a partnership with Penn State Health Promotion & Wellness.

Palmer Museum of Art.
Every week through Aug 13, 2026.
Wednesday: 12:30 PM - 01:30 PM

Event Supported By

Palmer Museum of Art.
814-865-7673
palmerinfo@psu.edu
http://www.palmermuseum.psu.edu
Palmer Museum of Art.
650 Bigler Road
University Park, Pennsylvania 16802
814-865-7673
palmerinfo@psu.edu
http://palmermuseum.psu.edu/