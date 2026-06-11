Yoga and Mindfulness at the Palmer
Yoga and Mindfulness at the Palmer
Join Sima Farage for yoga, mindful movement, and meditation in this free, drop-in program at the museum. All bodies are welcome; no experience necessary. Space is limited to 20 participants per class. Borrow a yoga mat or bring your own! This program is presented through a partnership with Penn State Health Promotion & Wellness.
Palmer Museum of Art.
Every week through Aug 13, 2026.
Wednesday: 12:30 PM - 01:30 PM
Wednesday: 12:30 PM - 01:30 PM
Event Supported By
Palmer Museum of Art.
814-865-7673
palmerinfo@psu.edu
Palmer Museum of Art.
650 Bigler RoadUniversity Park, Pennsylvania 16802
814-865-7673
palmerinfo@psu.edu