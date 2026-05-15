Yeison Landero (Cumbia from Colombia) with Nevaris Project (featuring Jojo Kuo of Fela Kuti)

A meeting of tradition and forward motion, Yeison Landero bring the pulse of Colombian cumbia into new territory without losing its roots. Landero—grandson of the legendary Andrés Landero and a torchbearer of sabanera accordion—carries generations of rhythm in his playing, equal parts hypnotic and celebratory.

With Nevaris Project, expect dub and funk with members of Fela Kuti's Egypt 80 and other star studded NYC mainstays-

A extremely meaningful double bill of music from around the globe.