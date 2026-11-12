© 2026 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wreath Workshop

Wreath Workshop

Discover the art of crafting a beautiful wreath from fresh greens in this workshop led by an Arboretum horticultural expert.

This event is open to adults (18+) and takes place in the Mimi Barash Coppersmith Studio Classroom.

Cost: $45 per person ($40 for Penn State students/Arboretum volunteers).

The Arboretum at Penn State
$40-$45
01:00 PM - 02:30 PM on Wed, 9 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Arboretum at Penn State
814-865-9118
arboretum@psu.edu
http://arboretum.psu.edu
The Arboretum at Penn State
Corner of Park Avenue and Bigler Road
University Park, Pennsylvania 16802
814-865-9118
arboretum@psu.edu