Wreath Workshop
Wreath Workshop
Discover the art of crafting a beautiful wreath from fresh greens in this workshop led by an Arboretum horticultural expert.
This event is open to adults (18+) and takes place in the Mimi Barash Coppersmith Studio Classroom.
Cost: $45 per person ($40 for Penn State students/Arboretum volunteers).
The Arboretum at Penn State
$40-$45
01:00 PM - 02:30 PM on Wed, 9 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
The Arboretum at Penn State
814-865-9118
arboretum@psu.edu
The Arboretum at Penn State
Corner of Park Avenue and Bigler RoadUniversity Park, Pennsylvania 16802
814-865-9118
arboretum@psu.edu