Womxn-Led Concert Series: Leah Rattie

Leah Rattie is a singer-songwriter from Central Pennsylvania. Inspired by the sounds of Americana, classic country, and folk music - her songs are strongly influenced by her own personal experiences and the experiences of those around her.

Leah will perform her original music from 7:00-7:30pm. For the remainder of the time, the stage will be open to other women and non-binary folks to share their music. Sign-ups will be available starting at 6:30pm.

Event Details

Date: Thursday, September 10

Time: 7:00-8:00pm

Location: The Print Factory, 130 S Allegheny St, Bellefonte