Womxn-Led Concert Series: Leah Rattie
Womxn-Led Concert Series: Leah Rattie
Leah Rattie is a singer-songwriter from Central Pennsylvania. Inspired by the sounds of Americana, classic country, and folk music - her songs are strongly influenced by her own personal experiences and the experiences of those around her.
Leah will perform her original music from 7:00-7:30pm. For the remainder of the time, the stage will be open to other women and non-binary folks to share their music. Sign-ups will be available starting at 6:30pm.
Event Details
Date: Thursday, September 10
Time: 7:00-8:00pm
Location: The Print Factory, 130 S Allegheny St, Bellefonte
The Print Factory Bellefonte
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
The Print Factory Bellefonte
(814) 810-4061
printfactorybellefonte@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Leah Rattie
leahrattie@gmail.com
The Print Factory Bellefonte
130 S Allegheny StreetBellefonte, Pennsylvania 16823
(814) 810-4061
printfactorybellefonte@gmail.com