Witches Rallye 2026

Witches Rallye is back for another year! This event, hosted by the Central PA Region Sports Car Club of America, is a gimmick road rally, family-friendly scavenger hunt, party, and charity fundraiser.

Travel on Central PA roads following a timed route described in your clue book, answering questions about the sights you see along the way. Scores are calculated while you socialize over free dinner at the secret finish location. Enter raffle drawings for prizes. Win trophies for top scores and best costumes.

Here's what you need to know:

You will need a driver and a navigator and may bring as many passengers as you have seatbelts. ($50 per driver/navigator team, +$10 for each additional passenger over 10 years of age)

Wear a costume to win extra points. Bring the whole family!

Come prepared with a full tank of gas/charge, clipboard, a flashlight (NOT a spotlight), and pens/pencils.

Bring canned food for the Bellefonte Food Bank (non-perishables) or cash donations for Jana Marie Foundation for bonus points!

Drivers will need their driver’s license, registration, and proof of insurance.

Bring cash to purchase raffle tickets for cool prizes at the banquet.

Register today at msreg.com/wr2026