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Winter's Glow Wreath Workshop

Winter's Glow Wreath Workshop

Discover the art of crafting a beautiful wreath from fresh greens in this workshop led by a horticultural expert. This workshop is part of our annual Winter’s Glow events and takes place in the Mimi Barash Coppersmith Studio Classroom.

This event is open to adults (18+) and requires paid registration.

The Arboretum at Penn State
$40-$45
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Arboretum at Penn State
814-865-9118
arboretum@psu.edu
http://arboretum.psu.edu
The Arboretum at Penn State
Corner of Park Avenue and Bigler Road
University Park, Pennsylvania 16802
814-865-9118
arboretum@psu.edu