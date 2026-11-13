Winter's Glow Wreath Workshop
Winter's Glow Wreath Workshop
Discover the art of crafting a beautiful wreath from fresh greens in this workshop led by a horticultural expert. This workshop is part of our annual Winter’s Glow events and takes place in the Mimi Barash Coppersmith Studio Classroom.
This event is open to adults (18+) and requires paid registration.
The Arboretum at Penn State
$40-$45
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
The Arboretum at Penn State
814-865-9118
arboretum@psu.edu
The Arboretum at Penn State
Corner of Park Avenue and Bigler RoadUniversity Park, Pennsylvania 16802
814-865-9118
arboretum@psu.edu