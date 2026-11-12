Winter's Glow Ornament Workshop

Join the Arboretum and the Palmer Museum in the Palmer Event Space for a free, drop-in, all-ages workshop where everyone in the community is invited to create handmade ornaments for the CommuniTREE! During this relaxed, creative program, expect a buffet of craft supplies, some example crafts, and lots of festive spirit. Participants are welcome to craft an ornament for the CommuniTREE and another to take home.

Can’t make it to the workshop? Drop off your own hand-made ornaments at the Visitor Services Desk at the Palmer Museum! Ornaments may be dropped off from December 5–12 during the museum’s open hours (closed Monday and Tuesday).

Ornament guidelines:

- Handmade only

- About 6 inches or smaller

- Add a loop or string

- Keep it kind and uplifting

The CommuniTREE will arrive to the museum’s Admin and Education Wing on Saturday, December 12 for Winter’s Glow (4 to 8 p.m.), and will be up through the winter season.