Join the Arboretum at Penn State for Winter’s Glow, where the gardens transform with dazzling winter light displays! With festive fun for all ages, it’s the perfect way to embrace the magic of the season. The Palmer Museum of Art will be open late and parking will be free in the Lewis Katz lot from 4 to 8 p.m. See the Arboretum website for the full schedule of events.

This event is brought to you in part by our sponsor, The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau.