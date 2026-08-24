Winter Puzzling & Puzzle Swap
Winter Puzzling & Puzzle Swap
Join Happy Valley Puzzles for some casual puzzling and a puzzle swap. Make some new puzzle friends and refresh your selection of puzzles!
For the swap, please bag your pieces and/or tape your puzzle box. Label puzzles with missing pieces and/or heavy smells/smoke. Leave a puzzle on the table and take as many as you brought.
We'll also have several seasonal puzzles out for folks to work on casually. Feel free to stop by and work on a puzzle even if you don't have anything to swap!
For more puzzle events events , check out http://linktr.ee/HappyValleyPuzzles
Schlow Library, Community Room
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Happy Valley Puzzles
Artist Group Info
happyvalleypuzzles@gmail.com
Schlow Library, Community Room
211 S. Allen St.State College, Pennsylvania 16801