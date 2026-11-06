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Winter Animal Adaptations, December 20

Winter Animal Adaptations, December 20

Explore the winter adaptations of reptiles and amphibians! Meet real animal ambassadors that teach us how these cold-blooded creatures use special skills to survive the winter months.

Presented by Discovery by Nature.
Recommended for grades 1-5.
Limit: 35.
Registration required. Please register at https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4978

Sponsored in memory of Rus Scheuren.

Schlow Centre Region Library
02:30 PM - 03:15 PM on Sun, 20 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Schlow Centre Region Library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen Street
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236
http://www.schlowlibrary.org/events