Winter Animal Adaptations, December 20
Winter Animal Adaptations, December 20
Explore the winter adaptations of reptiles and amphibians! Meet real animal ambassadors that teach us how these cold-blooded creatures use special skills to survive the winter months.
Presented by Discovery by Nature.
Recommended for grades 1-5.
Limit: 35.
Registration required. Please register at https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4978
Sponsored in memory of Rus Scheuren.
Schlow Centre Region Library
02:30 PM - 03:15 PM on Sun, 20 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Schlow Centre Region Library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen StreetState College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236