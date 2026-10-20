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Wild Weaving: Art & Utility From Foraged Materials

Wild Weaving: Art & Utility From Foraged Materials

Join us at the Centre Hall Area Branch Library for an informative presentation by Sarah from the Penns Valley Conservation Association on Monday, November 17 at 10am. Learn about materials and techniques for weaving with foraged materials and try some weaving yourself! There’s 8 places available, so sign up now!

To register, call (814) 364-2580 or sign up here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSebhDy2Tjs1A1AM7zrgbI1eXpSAdKP0nx6KTZ7oIjTfbGp8yA/viewform

Centre Hall Area Branch Library
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Tue, 17 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/
Centre Hall Area Branch Library
109 West Beryl Street
Centre Hall, Pennsylvania 16828
814-364-2580
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/centre-hall