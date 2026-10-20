Wild Weaving: Art & Utility From Foraged Materials

Join us at the Centre Hall Area Branch Library for an informative presentation by Sarah from the Penns Valley Conservation Association on Monday, November 17 at 10am. Learn about materials and techniques for weaving with foraged materials and try some weaving yourself! There’s 8 places available, so sign up now!

To register, call (814) 364-2580 or sign up here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSebhDy2Tjs1A1AM7zrgbI1eXpSAdKP0nx6KTZ7oIjTfbGp8yA/viewform