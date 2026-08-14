Political jargon. Walking fast and talking faster. An ultra-competent group of dedicated public servants who act more like a dysfunctional family. Big ideas, big dreams, and big drama. The only thing missing is you!

“What’s Next: An Improvised ‘West Wing’ Experience” is an homage to the “West Wing,” positing a world where ideals are important and politicians have their constituents’ best interests at heart. This fully-improvised show will feature some light audience interaction as you - yes, you - join the staff of the White House* as they tackle political, personal, and PR issues in pursuit of a better America.

*This show will have light, volunteer-based audience interaction that will not require you to be on the spot in front of a big group. You will feel like a small part of a large office.

This show was created by West Wing superfan and Happy Valley Improv artistic director Nate Rufo and features a cast of five veteran Happy Valley improv company members.