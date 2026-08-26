West Philadelphia Orchestra w/ Code Blue

The West Philadelphia Orchestra (WPO) is a loud, high-energy, community-focused brass band based in Philadelphia. Founded in 2006, the group is celebrated for its ecstatic, dance-driven live performances that bridge traditional music with contemporary local style

Strongly inspired by Romani brass "orkestars" and Eastern European fanfares, their core repertoire covers traditional Macedonian, Bulgarian, and Serbian folk melodies alongside deep Philadelphia-rooted klezmer

The band blends European folk traditions with 1960s free jazz, punk rock, ska, hip-hop, and soul

WPO composes original tunes heavily tied to local culture, such as their popular tracks "Pole Grease" (a tribute to Eagles Super Bowl victory preparations) and "Double Doink Dabke"