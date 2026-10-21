Wellness Collective Lunchtime Meetup for Women
Wellness Collective Lunchtime Meetup for Women
A supportive lunchtime community for women to explore wellbeing, movement, mental health and whole-life balance. Hosted by the Wellness Collective of Changemaker Collective, a nonprofit connecting women across Centre County. RSVP at hvchangemakers.com/events.
Eric J. Barron Innovation Hub, Room 310
12:00 PM - 01:15 PM on Tue, 3 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Changemaker Collective
connect@hvchangemakers.com
Eric J. Barron Innovation Hub, Room 310
123 S Burrowes StState College, Pennsylvania 16801