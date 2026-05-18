Velveeta performs at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts

Velveeta has been performing for over twenty nine years and 4300 shows. Featuring strong musicianship and vocal ability, the band focuses on pop/rock of the 80's, 90's though music of today. Velveeta's energetic stage show, coupled with a large selection of songs, allows them to entertain a wide variety of audiences. Velveeta formed in State College, PA during the summer of 1995. After a few months they grew to be one of Penn State's favorite bands. They continue to play for current Penn State students as well as alumni and local followings in many venues across the Mid-Atlantic region.