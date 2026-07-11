Vegan potluck lunch and presentation by PA Voters for Animals

A vegan potluck and a presentation by Pennsylvania Voters For Animals about current proposed legislation in PA that affects animals and how everyone can help decrease cruelty to animals.

Everyone who is interested in veganism and helping animals is welcome, no matter the current diet you have. Please bring a 100% vegan dish to share and bring your plate and utensils.

ArtsAltoona 2212 6th Ave. Altoona, PA 16602

https://www.pavotersf/oranimals.org