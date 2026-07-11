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Vegan potluck lunch and presentation by PA Voters for Animals

Vegan potluck lunch and presentation by PA Voters for Animals

A vegan potluck and a presentation by Pennsylvania Voters For Animals about current proposed legislation in PA that affects animals and how everyone can help decrease cruelty to animals.

Everyone who is interested in veganism and helping animals is welcome, no matter the current diet you have. Please bring a 100% vegan dish to share and bring your plate and utensils.

ArtsAltoona 2212 6th Ave. Altoona, PA 16602

https://www.pavotersf/oranimals.org

ArtsAltoona Center
11:30 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Vegan Network of Central PA
8149071681
vncp@fastmail.fm
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2369347866778973/

Artist Group Info

PA Voters for Animals
https://www.pavotersforanimals.org/
ArtsAltoona Center
2212 6th Avenue
Altoona, Pennsylvania 16602
814-201-7004
info@artsaltoona.org
https://artsaltoonacenter.org