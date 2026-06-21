Vegan potluck lunch and discussion
Vegan potluck lunch and discussion
A vegan lunch potluck followed by discussion at State College Friends Meetinghouse, in the social room. Please bring a 100% vegan dish to share (enough for 5 - 10 people). No need to bring a plate or utensils; no need to register. All who are interested in veganism or plant-based eating are welcome, no matter what diet you currently have. We're a friendly group!
State College Friends Meeting
11:30 AM - 01:30 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Vegan Network of Central PA
8149071681
vncp@fastmail.fm
State College Friends Meeting
611 E. Prospect St.State College, Pennsylvania 16801
(814) 237-7051