Vegan potluck lunch and discussion
Vegan potluck lunch and discussion
A vegan potluck lunch and discussion. Please bring a 100% vegan dish to share (without meat, fish, eggs, or dairy products). Everyone is welcome, no matter what kind of diet you eat. No need to register. We look forward to seeing you!
State College Friends Meeting
11:30 AM - 01:30 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Vegan Network of Central PA
8149071681
vncp@fastmail.fm
State College Friends Meeting
611 E. Prospect St.State College, Pennsylvania 16801
(814) 237-7051