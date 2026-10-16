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Vegan potluck lunch

Vegan potluck lunch

A vegan potluck lunch and discussion. All are welcome. No registration required. Please bring a 100% vegan dish to share (no meat, dairy, or eggs). The Vegan Network of Central PA holds monthly potlucks in State College, Altoona, Huntingdon, and elsewhere in this region.

State College Friends Meeting
11:30 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Vegan Network of Central PA
8149071681
vncp@fastmail.fm
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2369347866778973/
State College Friends Meeting
611 E. Prospect St.
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
(814) 237-7051
https://www.statecollegefriends.org/