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Variable Elements perform at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts

Variable Elements perform at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts

Variable Elements is a diverse horn cover band that has been entertaining audiences throughout the Delaware Valley for over 15 years. Their extensive repertoire includes Top 40, Pop, R&B, Funk, Smooth and Acid Jazz, and even a selection of Country hits.

Festival Shell Stage
09:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
814-237-3682
office@arts-festival.com
https://arts-festival.com/
Festival Shell Stage
100 W College Avenue
State College, Pennsylvania 16801