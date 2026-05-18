Variable Elements perform at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
Variable Elements perform at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
Variable Elements is a diverse horn cover band that has been entertaining audiences throughout the Delaware Valley for over 15 years. Their extensive repertoire includes Top 40, Pop, R&B, Funk, Smooth and Acid Jazz, and even a selection of Country hits.
Festival Shell Stage
09:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
814-237-3682
office@arts-festival.com
Festival Shell Stage
100 W College AvenueState College, Pennsylvania 16801