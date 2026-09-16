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Used Book Sale Sponsored by The Friends of the Holt Memorial Library of Philipsburg, Pa: Holiday Scavenger Hunt-find 2 holiday books and get them for free!

Used Book Sale Sponsored by The Friends of the Holt Memorial Library of Philipsburg, Pa: Holiday Scavenger Hunt-find 2 holiday books and get them for free!

Used Book Sale Sponsored by The Friends of the Holt Memorial Library of Philipsburg, Pa: Holiday Scavenger Hunt-find 2 holiday books and get them for free!

Holt Memorial Library
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

The Friends of the Library of Philipsburg, Pennsylvania, Inc.
friends.of.holt@gmail.com
Holt Memorial Library
17 N. Front Street
Philipsburg, Pennsylvania 16866
814-342-1987
tthutton@centrecountylibrary.org
www.centrecountylibrary.org/philipsburg