Used Book Sale Sponsored by The Friends of the Holt Memorial Library of Philipsburg, Pa: Holiday Scavenger Hunt-find 2 holiday books and get them for free!
Used Book Sale Sponsored by The Friends of the Holt Memorial Library of Philipsburg, Pa: Holiday Scavenger Hunt-find 2 holiday books and get them for free!
Used Book Sale Sponsored by The Friends of the Holt Memorial Library of Philipsburg, Pa: Holiday Scavenger Hunt-find 2 holiday books and get them for free!
Holt Memorial Library
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The Friends of the Library of Philipsburg, Pennsylvania, Inc.
friends.of.holt@gmail.com
Holt Memorial Library
17 N. Front StreetPhilipsburg, Pennsylvania 16866
814-342-1987
tthutton@centrecountylibrary.org