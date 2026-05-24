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Tussey Mountain Moonshiners Play the Summer Music Picnic Series at South Hills

Tussey Mountain Moonshiners Play the Summer Music Picnic Series at South Hills

Looking for a great way to wind down your summer weekend? The Summer Music Picnic Series at South Hills, has the answer. Offering great music, a relaxed setting & penny lemonade for over 30 years!

South Hills School of Business and Technology.
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

South Hills School of Business and Technology.
814-234-7755
jstachowski@southhills.edu
https://www.southhills.edu/music-picnic/

Artist Group Info

Tussey Mountain Moonshiners
gwen@tusseymountainmoonshiners.com
tusseymountainmoonshiners.com
South Hills School of Business and Technology.
480 Waupelani Drive
State College , Pennsylvania 16801
814-234-7755
https://www.southhills.edu/locations/state-college/