Tussey Mountain Moonshiners Play Music on the Lawn at Zion Lutheran Church
Tussey Mountain Moonshiners Play Music on the Lawn at Zion Lutheran Church
Join the Moonshiners in historic Boalsburg for an afternoon of Music on the Lawn at the 200 year old Zion Lutheran Church.
Zion Lutheran Church, Boalsburg
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Zion Lutheran Church Boalsburg
814-466-6061
churchoffice@zlcboalsburg.org
Artist Group Info
Tussey Mountain Moonshiners
gwen@tusseymountainmoonshiners.com
Zion Lutheran Church, Boalsburg
105 Old Boalsburg RoadBoalsburg, Pennsylvania 16827
814-466-6061
churchoffice@zlcboalsburg.org