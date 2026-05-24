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Tussey Mountain Moonshiners Play Music on the Lawn at Zion Lutheran Church

Tussey Mountain Moonshiners Play Music on the Lawn at Zion Lutheran Church

Join the Moonshiners in historic Boalsburg for an afternoon of Music on the Lawn at the 200 year old Zion Lutheran Church.

Zion Lutheran Church, Boalsburg
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Zion Lutheran Church Boalsburg
814-466-6061
churchoffice@zlcboalsburg.org

Artist Group Info

Tussey Mountain Moonshiners
gwen@tusseymountainmoonshiners.com
tusseymountainmoonshiners.com
Zion Lutheran Church, Boalsburg
105 Old Boalsburg Road
Boalsburg, Pennsylvania 16827
814-466-6061
churchoffice@zlcboalsburg.org
https://www.zlcboalsburg.org/