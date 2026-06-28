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Tussey Mountain Moonshiners Play Music on the Beach

Tussey Mountain Moonshiners Play Music on the Beach

Fun, family, sand & sun (hopefully) serve as a perfect setting for Music on the Beach at Whipple Dam State Park.

Grab your blanket, get a bite from Rebelz Food Truck & settle in as the Moonshiners serenade the sunset.

Whipple Dam State Park
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Friends of Greenwood Furnace, Whipple Dam & Penn Roosevelt State Parks
greenwoodfriend@gmail.com
www.fb.me/friendsofgreenwoodfurnace https://paparksandforests.org/

Artist Group Info

Tussey Mountain Moonshiners
gwen@tusseymountainmoonshiners.com
tusseymountainmoonshiners.com
Whipple Dam State Park
3746 Laurel Run Road
Petersburg, Pennsylvania 16669