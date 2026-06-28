Tussey Mountain Moonshiners Play Music on the Beach
Tussey Mountain Moonshiners Play Music on the Beach
Fun, family, sand & sun (hopefully) serve as a perfect setting for Music on the Beach at Whipple Dam State Park.
Grab your blanket, get a bite from Rebelz Food Truck & settle in as the Moonshiners serenade the sunset.
Whipple Dam State Park
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of Greenwood Furnace, Whipple Dam & Penn Roosevelt State Parks
greenwoodfriend@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Tussey Mountain Moonshiners
gwen@tusseymountainmoonshiners.com
Whipple Dam State Park
3746 Laurel Run RoadPetersburg, Pennsylvania 16669