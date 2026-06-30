Tunnel Trot 2026

Get ready to run, walk, or wander your way through one of the most scenic and spirited races in Central PA! The 2026 Tunnel Trot 5K & 10K returns to Coburn Park, where Elk, Pine, and Penns Creek meet, and the beauty of the valley sets the stage for an unforgettable adventure. This all-ages, all-abilities event takes you along the banks of Penns Creek—under the watchful eyes of bald eagles, past singing songbirds, and into the heart of nature on a mostly flat mix of gravel, dirt, and paved surfaces. Prizes awarded in each division!

Whether you’re in it to establish your best time or come for just a good time, choose your pace and your path:

Both Tunnel Trot races begin at the same time and follow similar routes; beginning at the Coburn Park and the confluence of Elk, Pine, and Penns Creek, the course follows Penns Creek downstream along a relatively flat dirt, gravel, and partially paved road to the historic Coburn Tunnel and back.

The 5K course follows Tunnel Rd. to the Coburn train tunnel at 2.5K and returns via the same route.

The 10K continues on Tunnel Rd., crosses the footbridge over Penns Creek, and onto the Penns Creek rail trail to the 10K turn-around point.

All funds raised support environmental education in the Valleys, and those registered by August 10th receive a commemorative Tunnel Trot T-shirt. Your registration helps PVCA fund environmental education outreach, field trips, and hands-on nature programs that have inspired local learners for decades.

All participants must sign a release as part of registration on the day of the race. Participants under 18 years old must have a guardian sign for them.