Triple A Blues Band perform at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts

Started in 1991 among vintage blues recordings and electric instrument enthusiasts Andy Tolins, Pete "Jukester" Sheridan, and Dave Mudgett, the Triple A Blues Band first performance was at the 1991 Central PA Festival of the Arts on a stage near the State College Post Office where the Sidney Friedman Park Stage is now.

The band expanded to include Bill Stetz(bass) on our first gig at the Brewery in State College, with Jack Wilkinson on drums . Moving to Zeno's Pub Ronnie Wasco and Curt Krebs took over on bass and drums .

