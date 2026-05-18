Triple A Blues Band perform at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
Triple A Blues Band perform at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
Started in 1991 among vintage blues recordings and electric instrument enthusiasts Andy Tolins, Pete "Jukester" Sheridan, and Dave Mudgett, the Triple A Blues Band first performance was at the 1991 Central PA Festival of the Arts on a stage near the State College Post Office where the Sidney Friedman Park Stage is now.
The band expanded to include Bill Stetz(bass) on our first gig at the Brewery in State College, with Jack Wilkinson on drums . Moving to Zeno's Pub Ronnie Wasco and Curt Krebs took over on bass and drums .
Sidney Friedman Park Stage
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
814-237-3682
office@arts-festival.com
Sidney Friedman Park Stage
241 S. Fraser St.State College, Pennsylvania 16801