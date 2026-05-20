Tribute to the Phyrst Phamly with Biscuit Jam & Friends perform at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
Tribute to the Phyrst Phamly with Biscuit Jam & Friends perform at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
Get ready for an unforgettable celebration of local music tradition as Biscuit Jam and friends pay tribute to the legendary Phyrst Phamily at the 2026 Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts. Bringing together generations of memories and unmistakable Happy Valley energy, Biscuit Jam honors the songs, spirit, and community that made the Phyrst Phamily a cornerstone of the State College music scene - the kind of singalongs that only happen when a town comes together through music.
Sidney Friedman Park Stage
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
814-237-3682
office@arts-festival.com
Sidney Friedman Park Stage
241 S. Fraser St.State College, Pennsylvania 16801