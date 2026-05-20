Tribute to the Phyrst Phamly with Biscuit Jam & Friends perform at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts

Get ready for an unforgettable celebration of local music tradition as Biscuit Jam and friends pay tribute to the legendary Phyrst Phamily at the 2026 Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts. Bringing together generations of memories and unmistakable Happy Valley energy, Biscuit Jam honors the songs, spirit, and community that made the Phyrst Phamily a cornerstone of the State College music scene - the kind of singalongs that only happen when a town comes together through music.