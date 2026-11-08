Tracy Letts' Bug
Tracy Letts' Bug
The Clearfield Arts Studio Theater (CAST) presents an off-season production of Bug by Tracy Letts. The play centers around lonely middle-aged waitress Agnes White, whose chance encounter with a handsome young drifter results in a tailspin of paranoia and self-destruction. This production is intended for mature audiences.
Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre
$10
Every week through Dec 13, 2026.
Sunday: 03:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Sunday: 03:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Event Supported By
Clearfield Arts Studio Theater
814-765-4474
ClearfieldArts@gmail.com
Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre
112 East Locust StreetClearfield, Pennsylvania 16830
clearfieldarts@gmail.com