Tough Love: A Teens VS. Parents Nerf Night

Everyone knows that teens and parents can sometimes have a tense relationship. What better way to work out those differences than with a whole lot of Nerf darts?

Schlow’s Nerf events are too fun to be missed. From humans-versus-zombies to multi-stage space battles, we’ll have a variety of games at our Nerf Night. Teens, bring your parents and your Nerf weaponry (unmodified, dart-ammo only, please).

For grades 5-12, registration required.

**By registering for this event, parent/guardian releases the library from liability. Photo release is also implied by registration. Read the waiver and release form.

This and all library programs are made possible by your donations to Schlow Library Foundation.