Toddler Learning Centre, June 15

Get a taste of what our spring and fall TLC classes are like! Join us in the Downsbrough Community Room - a place for you to play with your child and talk with other parents, and learn from an early childhood specialist from Strawberry Fields.

Each TLC class concludes with clean-up practice followed by a snack of Cheerios and water and a short storytime.

- Sessions limited to 15 families.

- Ages: 18 months to 36 months.

- Registration required for each individual TLC program during the summer. Please register at https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events

- Please note: the library's website currently is unable to send confirmation emails upon registration. You will receive a reminder email from a Children's Department staff member a few days before the event!

- Due to space constraints and large program attendance, strollers may not be able to fit in all programming spaces. Please plan accordingly

Registration opens June 1st at 9:00am