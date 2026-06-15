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Toddler Learning Centre, July 13

Toddler Learning Centre, July 13

Get a taste of what our spring and fall TLC classes are like! Join us in the Downsbrough Community Room - a place for you to play with your child and talk with other parents, and learn from an early childhood specialist from Strawberry Fields.

Each TLC class concludes with clean-up practice followed by a snack of Cheerios and water and a short storytime.

- Sessions limited to 15 families.
- Ages: 18 months to 36 months.
- Registration required for each individual TLC program during the summer.
- Please note: the library's website currently is unable to send confirmation emails upon registration. You will receive a reminder email from a Children's Department staff member a few days before the event!
- Due to space constraints and large program attendance, strollers may not be able to fit in all programming spaces. Please plan accordingly.

Schlow Centre Region Library
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Mon, 13 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Schlow Centre Region Library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen Street
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236
http://www.schlowlibrary.org/events