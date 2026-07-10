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Toddler Learning Centre, August 10

Toddler Learning Centre, August 10

Get a taste of what our spring and fall TLC classes are like! Join us in the Downsbrough Community Room - a place for you to play with your child and talk with other parents, and learn from an early childhood specialist from Strawberry Fields.

Each TLC class concludes with clean-up practice followed by a snack of Cheerios and water and a short storytime.

Sessions limited to 15 families.
Ages: 18 months to 36 months.
Registration required for each individual TLC program during the summer.
Please note: The library's website currently is unable to send confirmation emails upon registration. You will receive a reminder email from a Children's Department staff member a few days before the event!
Due to space constraints and large program attendance, strollers may not be able to fit in all programming spaces. Please plan accordingly.

Schlow Centre Region Library
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Mon, 10 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Schlow Centre Region Library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen Street
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236
http://www.schlowlibrary.org/events