Toddler Learning Center Session 2 - 10:30am

Join us in the Downsbrough Community Room - a place for you to play with your child and talk with other parents, and learn from an early childhood specialist from Strawberry Fields, CenClear, and EBN.

Each TLC class concludes with clean-up practice followed by a snack of Cheerios and water and a short storytime.

Sessions limited to 15 families.

Ages: 18 months to 36 months

Registration for Fall 2026 Session 2 begins Tuesday, October 6 at 9am. You can register at https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4906

Mondays at 10:30am

October 26

November 2

November 9

November 16

November 23

Please note: The library’s website currently is unable to send confirmation emails upon registration. You will receive a reminder email from a Children's Department staff member a few days before the event!

Due to space constraints and large program attendance, strollers may not be able to fit in all programming spaces. Please plan accordingly.