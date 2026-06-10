Vector-borne Disease Program Specialist with Penn State Extension Dr. Lidia Azurdia Sierra presents a free program on tick prevention at Bellwood-Antis Public Library on Tuesday, June 30th at 6:00 PM. Tick-borne disease causes major health problems: learn how to stay safe this summer when you're outdoors at this informational presentation.

This program is free, but please RSVP by calling 814-742-8234, messaging the library on Facebook, or signing up at the checkout desk.