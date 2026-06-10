Tick Prevention
Tick Prevention
Vector-borne Disease Program Specialist with Penn State Extension Dr. Lidia Azurdia Sierra presents a free program on tick prevention at Bellwood-Antis Public Library on Tuesday, June 30th at 6:00 PM. Tick-borne disease causes major health problems: learn how to stay safe this summer when you're outdoors at this informational presentation.
This program is free, but please RSVP by calling 814-742-8234, messaging the library on Facebook, or signing up at the checkout desk.
Bellwood-Antis Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 30 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Bellwood-Antis Public Library
(814) 742-8234
jfcameron@blwd.k12.pa.us
Artist Group Info
bellwoodantispubliclibrary@gmail.com
Bellwood-Antis Public Library
526 Main StreetBellwood, Pennsylvania 16617