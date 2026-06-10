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Tick Prevention

Tick Prevention

Vector-borne Disease Program Specialist with Penn State Extension Dr. Lidia Azurdia Sierra presents a free program on tick prevention at Bellwood-Antis Public Library on Tuesday, June 30th at 6:00 PM. Tick-borne disease causes major health problems: learn how to stay safe this summer when you're outdoors at this informational presentation.

This program is free, but please RSVP by calling 814-742-8234, messaging the library on Facebook, or signing up at the checkout desk.

Bellwood-Antis Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 30 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Bellwood-Antis Public Library
(814) 742-8234
jfcameron@blwd.k12.pa.us
https://www.facebook.com/Bellwood-Antis-Public-Library-111810705538147/

Artist Group Info

bellwoodantispubliclibrary@gmail.com
Bellwood-Antis Public Library
526 Main Street
Bellwood, Pennsylvania 16617
https://bapl.lib.pa.us/default.aspx